Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 9,111 Shares of Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,663 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,111 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of Forrester Research worth $3,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FORR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Forrester Research by 1.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Forrester Research during the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Forrester Research during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Forrester Research by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Forrester Research during the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. 56.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Forrester Research news, Director Gretchen Teichgraeber sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.02, for a total transaction of $46,020.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $695,040.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 3,658 shares of company stock worth $164,712 over the last three months. 42.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FORR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Forrester Research from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Shares of FORR stock opened at $43.74 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Forrester Research, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.14 and a 12-month high of $47.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $836.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.99.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.19. Forrester Research had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 2.75%. The company had revenue of $120.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.78 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Forrester Research, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Research, Consulting, and Events segments. Its primary subscription research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

