Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Stake in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,965 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.69% of Insteel Industries worth $2,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Insteel Industries by 70.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 29,745 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Insteel Industries by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,341,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,865,000 after purchasing an additional 65,090 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in Insteel Industries by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 19,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new stake in Insteel Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $365,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Insteel Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $538,000. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IIIN stock opened at $31.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $616.70 million, a P/E ratio of 32.58 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.73. Insteel Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $13.54 and a one year high of $38.96.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $119.61 million for the quarter. Insteel Industries had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 7.79%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%.

In other news, VP James F. Petelle sold 1,403 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $37,895.03. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,980 shares in the company, valued at $404,609.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Insteel Industries

Insteel Industries, Inc manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. Its products include PC strand and welded wire reinforcement (WWR). The PC strand products refers to seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures, which may be either pretensioned or posttensioned, providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings and other concrete structures.

