PRIZM (PZM) Trading Up 4.9% Over Last 7 Days

PRIZM (CURRENCY:PZM) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 22nd. PRIZM has a total market capitalization of $24.48 million and $902,300.00 worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PRIZM coin can currently be bought for $0.0090 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PRIZM has traded up 4.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PRIZM alerts:

Peercoin (PPC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001739 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded up 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000474 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded 27.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

PRIZM Profile

PRIZM (PZM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PRIZM’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,707,173,734 coins. PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here . PRIZM’s official website is pzm.space/en . The official message board for PRIZM is prizmspace.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Prizm is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the NEXT core, built with the Java language open source. The unique algorithm of PoS does not depend on any implementation of the “coin age” concept used by other PoS cryptocurrencies and is resistant to so-called “nothing at stake” attacks. Curve25519 encryption is used to provide a balance of security and required processing power among with more commonly used SHA256 hashing algorithms. “

PRIZM Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PRIZM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PRIZM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PRIZM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PRIZM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.