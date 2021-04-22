Proactis (LON:PHD) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $43.01

Proactis Holdings PLC (LON:PHD) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 43.01 ($0.56) and traded as high as GBX 44.25 ($0.58). Proactis shares last traded at GBX 44.25 ($0.58), with a volume of 144,285 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.61, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 43.01 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 41.88. The stock has a market capitalization of £42.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22.

Proactis Company Profile (LON:PHD)

Proactis Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells business software, and provides related support services in the United Kingdom, Mainland Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company's solutions cover spend, sourcing, contract, procurement, supplier, project, vendor, budget, expenses, and catalog management; spend intelligence, ERP integration, workforce, payment, accounts payable automation, and spend intelligence and reporting; and integrated digital marketing, selling, and invoicing solutions.

