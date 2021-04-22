PROG (PRG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

PROG (NYSE:PRG) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter. PROG has set its Q1 guidance at $0.89-0.95 EPS and its Q1 2021

IntraDay guidance at 0.89-0.95 EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $605.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.64 million. PROG had a positive return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 5.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. On average, analysts expect PROG to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PRG stock opened at $43.15 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.53. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.16. PROG has a fifty-two week low of $23.19 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20.

PRG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PROG in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Truist dropped their price objective on PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PROG from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. PROG presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.20.

In other PROG news, VP George M. Sewell sold 958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total transaction of $47,411.42. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $160,545.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

PROG Holdings, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in two segments, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The Progressive Leasing segment offers lease-purchase solutions to customers for various merchandize in the furniture, appliances, electronics, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattresses, and automobile electronics and accessories markets through point-of-sale and e-commerce retail partners, as well in-store, mobile, and online solutions.

