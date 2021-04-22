Project Inverse Hits Market Cap of $3.02 Million (XIV)

Project Inverse (CURRENCY:XIV) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. Project Inverse has a total market capitalization of $3.02 million and $603,664.00 worth of Project Inverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Project Inverse coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000423 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Project Inverse has traded down 23.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002364 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.10 or 0.00064708 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.04 or 0.00283528 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004482 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $514.82 or 0.01006374 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00025584 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $343.62 or 0.00671709 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51,678.79 or 1.01022177 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Project Inverse Coin Profile

Project Inverse’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,949,995 coins. Project Inverse’s official Twitter account is @inverseproject

Project Inverse Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Inverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Project Inverse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Project Inverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

