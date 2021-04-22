Project Pai 24 Hour Volume Hits $13.80 Million (PAI)

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded down 30.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. Project Pai has a total market cap of $65.66 million and $13.80 million worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Project Pai coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0426 or 0.00000087 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Project Pai has traded 36.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00015678 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.38 or 0.00041495 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 28.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00000192 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 38.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 30.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai Profile

PAI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,743,687,722 coins and its circulating supply is 1,540,596,921 coins. The official message board for Project Pai is medium.com/project-pai . The official website for Project Pai is projectpai.com . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

