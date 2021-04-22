Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Research Coverage Started at Raymond James

Equities researchers at Raymond James began coverage on shares of Prologis (NYSE:PLD) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 8.97% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on PLD. TheStreet cut shares of Prologis from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.00.
NYSE PLD opened at $114.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.86 billion, a PE ratio of 50.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.30. Prologis has a 12-month low of $80.12 and a 12-month high of $115.86.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Prologis by 92.7% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the third quarter valued at $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 512.2% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 622.2% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.07% of the company’s stock.
About Prologis
Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.
