Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Research Coverage Started at Raymond James

Equities researchers at Raymond James began coverage on shares of Prologis (NYSE:PLD) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 8.97% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on PLD. TheStreet cut shares of Prologis from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

NYSE PLD opened at $114.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.86 billion, a PE ratio of 50.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.30. Prologis has a 12-month low of $80.12 and a 12-month high of $115.86.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $992.53 million. Prologis had a net margin of 38.21% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Prologis will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Prologis by 92.7% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the third quarter valued at $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 512.2% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 622.2% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

