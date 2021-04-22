Prometeus Market Capitalization Tops $64.63 Million (PROM)

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. One Prometeus coin can currently be bought for about $10.56 or 0.00020336 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Prometeus has traded 23.1% lower against the dollar. Prometeus has a market capitalization of $64.63 million and approximately $7.72 million worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.24 or 0.00069781 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00019734 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001926 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $369.63 or 0.00711805 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.92 or 0.00094209 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,211.87 or 0.08110874 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.54 or 0.00049189 BTC.

Prometeus Coin Profile

Prometeus is a coin. It launched on May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,120,000 coins. The official website for Prometeus is prometeus.io . Prometeus’ official message board is medium.com/prometeus-network . Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing. “

Prometeus Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prometeus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prometeus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

