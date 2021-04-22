ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) Given a €17.50 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) has been given a €17.50 ($20.59) price objective by stock analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 0.71% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PSM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Independent Research set a €15.00 ($17.65) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.40 ($27.53) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €21.00 ($24.71) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. ProSiebenSat.1 Media currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €18.05 ($21.24).

ETR PSM opened at €17.63 ($20.74) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €17.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €14.48. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 12 month low of €7.44 ($8.76) and a 12 month high of €18.61 ($21.89). The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion and a PE ratio of 14.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 202.67.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Seven.One Entertainment Group, ParshipMeet Group, NuCom Group, and Red Arrow Studios. The Seven.One Entertainment Group segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

