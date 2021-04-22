Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) Sets New 12-Month High at $8.10

Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.10 and last traded at $8.04, with a volume of 7473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.07.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Prospect Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.24. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 0.97.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. Prospect Capital had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 22.08%. The firm had revenue of $172.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.09 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.92%. Prospect Capital’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSEC. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $269,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Prospect Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Prospect Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,150,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,815,000 after buying an additional 216,579 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Prospect Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 10.26% of the company’s stock.

Prospect Capital Company Profile (NASDAQ:PSEC)

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

