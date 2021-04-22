Prosper 24-Hour Volume Reaches $1.20 Million (PROS)

Prosper (CURRENCY:PROS) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. During the last week, Prosper has traded down 22.1% against the dollar. One Prosper coin can now be bought for $2.23 or 0.00004201 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Prosper has a market cap of $10.00 million and $1.20 million worth of Prosper was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002450 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001880 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.56 or 0.00064976 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.20 or 0.00071833 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001881 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00020421 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.88 or 0.00279933 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $96.43 or 0.00181321 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Prosper

PROS is a coin. Prosper’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,474,804 coins. Prosper’s official Twitter account is @Prosperpredict

According to CryptoCompare, “PROSPER is a short-term non-custodial prediction & hedging platform based on the Binance Smart Chain. At the moment of prediction placing, each user may reserve some amount of PROS token in order to ensure his prediction. The maximum amount of the reserved tokens equals 10% of the user prediction amount. Each exact pool has its own insurance fund.At the moment of the reward distribution, 15% of the prize is taken to the pool insurance fund and distributed to users who lost their predictions, but reserved PROS tokens for the insurance.The distribution is linearly based on the number of reserved tokens. “

