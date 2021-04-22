Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Trading Up 7.4%

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) was up 7.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $30.01 and last traded at $29.97. Approximately 5,862 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 362,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.91.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PTGX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Protagonist Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.22.

Get Protagonist Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.68 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.67.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.48). The company had revenue of $5.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 million. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.00% and a negative net margin of 252.03%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sarah B. Noonberg sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $119,709.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,709. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tri Locum Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,227,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 40,844.8% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 42,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 42,887 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,872,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 403,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,139,000 after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 55,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 97.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. It is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with polycythemia vera and hereditary hemochromatosis, as well as for the treatment of other blood disorders; PTG-200, an oral, interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist peptide, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe Crohn's disease; and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.