Proton Price Hits $0.0131 on Top Exchanges (XPR)

Proton (CURRENCY:XPR) traded 20.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. One Proton coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0131 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Proton has a market cap of $61.28 million and approximately $546,285.00 worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Proton has traded down 26.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.65 or 0.00068819 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00019320 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001931 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.11 or 0.00094814 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $365.92 or 0.00706396 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,080.50 or 0.07877347 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.50 or 0.00049226 BTC.

Proton (CRYPTO:XPR) is a coin. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,682,784,214 coins. Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Proton is www.protonchain.com . Proton’s official message board is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817 . The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/ProtonChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proton should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Proton using one of the exchanges listed above.

