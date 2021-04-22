ProximaX Market Cap Reaches $13.76 Million (XPX)

ProximaX (CURRENCY:XPX) traded down 11.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 22nd. Over the last seven days, ProximaX has traded down 12.5% against the US dollar. One ProximaX coin can now be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ProximaX has a market cap of $13.76 million and approximately $334,083.00 worth of ProximaX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002206 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001950 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.31 or 0.00063000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $145.77 or 0.00284261 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003997 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00026998 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $490.44 or 0.00956405 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $343.21 or 0.00669289 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51,456.71 or 1.00345124 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About ProximaX

ProximaX’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,097,456,550 coins. The Reddit community for ProximaX is https://reddit.com/r/ProximaXOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ProximaX’s official website is proximax.io . ProximaX’s official Twitter account is @ProximaXio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ProximaX is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It was developed as an extension of the Blockchain and Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) with utility services and protocols. ProximaX provides the users with crypto storage features as well as a P2P (Peer to Peer) multimedia streaming and messaging service. The ProximaX token (XPX) is a Nem-based algorithm cryptocurrency. It will be the currency used to access the platform available goods and services. “

Buying and Selling ProximaX

