Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,940 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $2,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PRU. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PRU shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.36.

In other Prudential Financial news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 29,285 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total value of $2,663,177.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,317,218.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Wendy Elizabeth Jones acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $80.98 per share, with a total value of $80,980.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,980. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,485 shares of company stock valued at $3,876,812. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $97.93 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.50. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.52 and a 52 week high of $99.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $38.72 billion, a PE ratio of -272.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $15.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.98 billion. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.35%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

