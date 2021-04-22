PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.83 Billion

Brokerages forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) will post $2.83 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for PulteGroup’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.78 billion to $2.90 billion. PulteGroup posted sales of $2.29 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that PulteGroup will report full-year sales of $13.54 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.30 billion to $13.66 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $14.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.00 billion to $15.83 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for PulteGroup.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.09. PulteGroup had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on PulteGroup from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.60.

In other PulteGroup news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 8,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total value of $395,480.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 78,895 shares in the company, valued at $3,654,416.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in PulteGroup by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,740,708 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,023,701,000 after buying an additional 854,976 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,250,558 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $269,566,000 after purchasing an additional 31,686 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $137,843,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,680,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,430,753 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $104,815,000 after purchasing an additional 254,251 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

PHM stock opened at $53.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.25. PulteGroup has a 52-week low of $23.18 and a 52-week high of $54.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.05%.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

