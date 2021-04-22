Pundi X NEM (NPXSXEM) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $64,719.00

Pundi X NEM (CURRENCY:NPXSXEM) traded up 32.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 22nd. One Pundi X NEM coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Pundi X NEM has traded down 36.8% against the US dollar. Pundi X NEM has a market capitalization of $15.78 million and $64,719.00 worth of Pundi X NEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002437 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.26 or 0.00066439 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $156.17 or 0.00286145 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004366 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $569.59 or 0.01043628 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00026759 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $377.74 or 0.00692108 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54,492.19 or 0.99842779 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Pundi X NEM

Pundi X NEM’s total supply is 44,762,598,387 coins and its circulating supply is 18,415,166,845 coins. The official website for Pundi X NEM is pundix.com . Pundi X NEM’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Open Platform supports blockchain developers, digital asset issuers and businesses to freely apply and list their custom digital assets onto Pundi X’s payment ecosystem, including XWallet, XPOS, and XPASS cards. Developers and merchants can now easily make their digital assets available to serve various offline and online payment scenarios. The Open Platform will first support ERC20 tokens and later expand to digital assets of other blockchains. “

Pundi X NEM Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X NEM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X NEM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pundi X NEM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

