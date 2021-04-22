Pundi X[new] (PUNDIX) Market Cap Reaches $688.64 Million

Pundi X[new] (CURRENCY:PUNDIX) traded down 16% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 22nd. One Pundi X[new] coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.66 or 0.00005169 BTC on popular exchanges. Pundi X[new] has a market cap of $688.64 million and approximately $70.36 million worth of Pundi X[new] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Pundi X[new] has traded down 37.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.66 or 0.00063371 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.32 or 0.00283896 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004015 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00027423 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $503.13 or 0.00976161 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $352.64 or 0.00684187 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51,376.09 or 0.99678945 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Pundi X[new]

Pundi X[new]’s total supply is 258,491,637 coins. Pundi X[new]’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (PUNDIX) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

