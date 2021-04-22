Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Stock Position Lifted by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) by 81.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 40,300 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $1,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new position in Pure Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $788,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,558,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Pure Storage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $567,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Pure Storage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $612,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pure Storage by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 45,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 13,183 shares during the period. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PSTG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Pure Storage from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on Pure Storage from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Pure Storage from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Summit Insights reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised Pure Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Pure Storage currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.24.

NYSE PSTG opened at $20.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.58. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.26 and a beta of 1.47. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.49 and a 1-year high of $29.53.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $502.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.49 million. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 19.09% and a negative net margin of 14.01%. On average, analysts predict that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 30,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total value of $652,562.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,284.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. The company delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

