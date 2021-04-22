PWR Coin Market Capitalization Tops $467,442.62 (PWR)

PWR Coin (CURRENCY:PWR) traded 96% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. One PWR Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, PWR Coin has traded 79.9% lower against the dollar. PWR Coin has a market capitalization of $467,442.62 and approximately $134.00 worth of PWR Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51,817.77 or 0.99786380 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.21 or 0.00036988 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00012076 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $283.10 or 0.00545177 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $549.03 or 0.01057278 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.15 or 0.00371945 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003213 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $75.50 or 0.00145386 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003859 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000018 BTC.

PWR Coin Coin Profile

PWR Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NIST5

hashing algorithm. PWR Coin’s total supply is 9,955,369,730 coins and its circulating supply is 9,664,500,811 coins. The official website for PWR Coin is pwr-coin.com. The Reddit community for PWR Coin is /r/PWRcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PWR Coin’s official Twitter account is @pwr_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “POW Block reward reduction:Blocks 0 to 10: Airdrop PWRBlocks 10 to 100 = 0 PWRBlocks 101 to 43100 = 350 PWRBlocks 43101 to 86400 = 230 PWR POS Block reward reduction:Blocks: 86000-86400: 5 PWR (Warm-Up)Blocks: 86400-100800: 10 PWR (1 Stage)Blocks: 100800-115200: 25 PWR (2 Stage)Blocks: 115200-129600: 50 PWR (3 Stage)Blocks: 129600-144000: 100 PWR (Full Power)Blocks: 144000-158400: 20 PWR (5 Stage)Blocks: 158400-172800: 15 PWR (6 Stage)Blocks: 172800 > 5% Fixed Yearly “

Buying and Selling PWR Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PWR Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PWR Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PWR Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

