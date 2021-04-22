Pylon Network (PYLNT) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $9,767.00

Pylon Network (CURRENCY:PYLNT) traded up 19.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. One Pylon Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.44 or 0.00004778 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Pylon Network has traded 32.1% lower against the dollar. Pylon Network has a total market capitalization of $1.47 million and approximately $9,767.00 worth of Pylon Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.57 or 0.00069523 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.10 or 0.00019742 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000348 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.57 or 0.00092986 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $357.14 or 0.00698134 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,958.96 or 0.07739010 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.80 or 0.00048478 BTC.

About Pylon Network

PYLNT is a coin. Pylon Network’s total supply is 633,858 coins and its circulating supply is 602,010 coins. Pylon Network’s official Twitter account is @KlenergyTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pylon Network’s official website is pylon-network.org . The Reddit community for Pylon Network is https://reddit.com/r/PylonNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pylon Network aims to build an open, renewable energy exchange community, which will provide the energy markets with the signals and financial incentives that current energy policies and governance systems, are failing, or delaying to provide. The Pylon Network will use the blockchain technology and smart contracts to allow the network users to exchange green energy, bought directly from the RES (Renewable Energy Source) producer and without need for intervention of intermediaries throughout the process. Pylon Network token (PYLNT) is an ERC-20 will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Pylon Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pylon Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pylon Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pylon Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

