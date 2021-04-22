Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN) Shares Gap Down to $10.65

Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.65, but opened at $10.36. Pzena Investment Management shares last traded at $10.36, with a volume of 2 shares.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Pzena Investment Management from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

Get Pzena Investment Management alerts:

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $737.32 million, a P/E ratio of 49.34 and a beta of 1.42.

Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pzena Investment Management had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $39.86 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pzena Investment Management during the 4th quarter valued at $577,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Pzena Investment Management during the 1st quarter valued at $343,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 221.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,095 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 38,648 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 297.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,378 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 34,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Pzena Investment Management during the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. 14.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pzena Investment Management Company Profile (NYSE:PZN)

Pzena Investment Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets. Pzena Investment Management, Inc was founded in 2007 and is based in New York City with additional offices in Melbourne, Australia and London, United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Pzena Investment Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pzena Investment Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.