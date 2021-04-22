Q DAO Governance token v1.0 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $10,801.00 (QDAO)

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 coin can now be purchased for approximately $20.87 or 0.00040390 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded up 14.7% against the US dollar. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a market cap of $3.82 million and $10,801.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Q DAO Governance token v1.0 alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001920 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.52 or 0.00064364 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.77 or 0.00283772 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004111 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.94 or 0.00026772 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $510.27 or 0.00987392 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $357.27 or 0.00686073 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51,848.54 or 0.99566997 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Q DAO Governance token v1.0

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,082 coins and its circulating supply is 182,795 coins. The official message board for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is medium.com/platinum-fund . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum . The official website for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is usdq.platinum.fund

Buying and Selling Q DAO Governance token v1.0

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Q DAO Governance token v1.0 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Q DAO Governance token v1.0 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Q DAO Governance token v1.0 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.