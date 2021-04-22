Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Issued By Truist Securiti

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) – Analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securiti analyst P. Scholes now expects that the company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.20. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Hilton Worldwide’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.22 EPS.

HLT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Gordon Haskett boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $97.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Macquarie upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $86.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $85.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.96.

Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $123.91 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $123.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.24. Hilton Worldwide has a one year low of $62.47 and a one year high of $129.05. The firm has a market cap of $34.40 billion, a PE ratio of -106.82 and a beta of 1.33.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $890.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 34.02% and a negative net margin of 5.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS.

In other news, insider Laura Fuentes sold 3,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.13, for a total value of $423,283.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,541,322.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Martin Rinck sold 5,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $676,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,944 shares of company stock worth $8,049,124 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 336.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 208.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

