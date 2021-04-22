Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Magna International Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:MGA)

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Magna International in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 20th. KeyCorp analyst J. Picariello now anticipates that the company will earn $1.63 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.78. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Magna International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Magna International in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on Magna International from $61.50 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays raised shares of Magna International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Magna International from $91.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Magna International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.80.

Shares of MGA opened at $96.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.29. Magna International has a 52 week low of $34.36 and a 52 week high of $97.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.39, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.21 and a 200-day moving average of $72.24.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.80. Magna International had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Magna International in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magna International in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magna International by 692.7% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Magna International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Magna International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $133,000. 59.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is an increase from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.45%.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

