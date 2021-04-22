Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) Issued By Cormark

Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) – Analysts at Cormark cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Equitable Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 20th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.63 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.82. Cormark also issued estimates for Equitable Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $3.70 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $3.84 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.88 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $15.05 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.90 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $4.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.19 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.27 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $16.43 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on EQB. Raymond James raised shares of Equitable Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$104.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$137.00 to C$138.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$128.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$155.00 price objective (up previously from C$130.00) on shares of Equitable Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$130.00 to C$136.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$139.88.

Shares of TSE:EQB opened at C$128.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$2.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$129.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$107.33. Equitable Group has a one year low of C$51.48 and a one year high of C$146.26.

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported C$3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$3.45 by C$0.53. The firm had revenue of C$151.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$138.34 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Equitable Group’s payout ratio is currently 11.43%.

In other news, Senior Officer Joao Da Costa Simoes sold 1,803 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$143.00, for a total transaction of C$257,829.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,768 shares in the company, valued at C$395,824. Also, Senior Officer Isabelle Farella sold 303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$140.60, for a total transaction of C$42,601.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$146,224. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,206 shares of company stock valued at $878,051.

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

