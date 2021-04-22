Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Enbridge Inc. Reduced by US Capital Advisors (NYSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) – Stock analysts at US Capital Advisors reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Enbridge in a report issued on Tuesday, April 20th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.60. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Enbridge’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.04 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC cut their price target on Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $37.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $75.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.58, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. Enbridge has a 12 month low of $26.97 and a 12 month high of $37.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.18.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sippican Capital Advisors grew its holdings in Enbridge by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 13,370 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 5,222 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Enbridge by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 23,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Enbridge by 4.6% during the first quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 7,379 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Enbridge by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 131,111 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

