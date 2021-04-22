Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Reduced by Analyst

Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Subsea 7 in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Wilson now forecasts that the energy company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.06. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Subsea 7’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

SUBCY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. SEB Equities cut Subsea 7 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. DNB Markets lowered shares of Subsea 7 from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Subsea 7 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Subsea 7 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

SUBCY opened at $10.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Subsea 7 has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $11.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.52.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.33). Subsea 7 had a negative return on equity of 9.32% and a negative net margin of 33.70%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.2372 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th.

Subsea 7 Company Profile

Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.

