Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Marathon Oil Co. Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:MRO)

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Marathon Oil in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.13. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Marathon Oil’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Marathon Oil from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho raised Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $6.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Siebert Williams Shank cut Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Marathon Oil from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.96.

Shares of NYSE MRO opened at $10.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 3.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.84. Marathon Oil has a 52-week low of $3.73 and a 52-week high of $13.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $830.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.86 million. Marathon Oil had a negative return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 32.64%. The business’s revenue was down 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,176,801 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $87,895,000 after buying an additional 1,420,462 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter worth about $6,100,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,611,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,441,000 after buying an additional 656,698 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,899,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,668,000 after buying an additional 602,616 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter worth about $3,807,000. Institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 20,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total transaction of $262,771.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 223,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,803,029.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 67,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $747,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,270,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,077,272.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.00%.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

