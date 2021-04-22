Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Sterling Bancorp Issued By DA Davidson (NYSE:STL)

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Sterling Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 21st. DA Davidson analyst C. Keith anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.51 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Sterling Bancorp’s FY2021 earnings at $2.09 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.38 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Hovde Group upgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. B. Riley downgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price target on Sterling Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.25.

Shares of STL stock opened at $23.45 on Thursday. Sterling Bancorp has a 1 year low of $8.99 and a 1 year high of $26.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.82. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 1.68.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 21.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,872,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 81,198.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,713,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,661 shares in the last quarter. Azora Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,699,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,034,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,454,000 after purchasing an additional 750,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,780,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,001,000 after purchasing an additional 669,877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Javier L. Evan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total value of $71,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,159.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 8,452 shares of Sterling Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total value of $192,029.44. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.53%.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and non-interest checking, savings, money market, time, and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

