Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Hexcel Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:HXL)

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Hexcel in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.02). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hexcel’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Truist increased their price target on Hexcel from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Hexcel from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Hexcel from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays upgraded Hexcel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.59.

Shares of Hexcel stock opened at $58.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.61 and a 200 day moving average of $49.03. Hexcel has a 12 month low of $24.54 and a 12 month high of $64.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 39.46, a PEG ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06. Hexcel had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $310.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 42.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its holdings in Hexcel by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 218,818 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,250,000 after purchasing an additional 31,308 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hexcel during the 1st quarter worth $294,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its holdings in Hexcel by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 8,895 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hexcel by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 119,340 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,683,000 after purchasing an additional 17,516 shares during the period. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in Hexcel during the 1st quarter valued at $17,010,000. Institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 10,067 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total value of $499,826.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,672 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,614.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

