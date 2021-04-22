Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Inter Parfums, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Inter Parfums in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.21. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Inter Parfums’ FY2021 earnings at $1.65 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.07 EPS.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.10. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $184.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on IPAR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inter Parfums from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Inter Parfums from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Inter Parfums from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BWS Financial increased their target price on Inter Parfums from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.57.

Inter Parfums stock opened at $75.31 on Thursday. Inter Parfums has a twelve month low of $36.46 and a twelve month high of $77.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.31 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.63%.

In other Inter Parfums news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.06, for a total value of $330,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $495,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $153,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,900 shares of company stock valued at $995,156 in the last 90 days. 44.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IPAR. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Inter Parfums during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Inter Parfums during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Inter Parfums by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Inter Parfums during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.12% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade New York, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

