Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Synovus Financial Corp. Issued By Seaport Global Securities (NYSE:SNV)

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Synovus Financial in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 20th. Seaport Global Securities analyst D. Bishop now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.87. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Synovus Financial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $485.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.00 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 15.84%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Truist increased their target price on Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded Synovus Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Synovus Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Synovus Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.23.

Shares of Synovus Financial stock opened at $45.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.66. Synovus Financial has a 12 month low of $14.65 and a 12 month high of $50.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.85%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNV. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,753,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 717.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,659,932 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456,801 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 1,146.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 925,634 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,963,000 after acquiring an additional 851,395 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,770,036 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,666,000 after acquiring an additional 768,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 292,085.7% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 245,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,229,000 after acquiring an additional 245,352 shares in the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

Recommended Story: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.