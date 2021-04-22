Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Lowered by Analyst

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Canadian National Railway in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 20th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.47 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.48. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s FY2021 earnings at $5.93 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CNR. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$137.00 to C$147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$142.00 to C$148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$160.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$145.00 to C$138.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$139.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$147.36.

Canadian National Railway stock opened at C$138.59 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$145.57 and a 200-day moving average of C$141.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$98.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.72. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of C$107.62 and a 52-week high of C$149.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.80.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported C$1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.40 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.62 billion.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 46.00%.

In other news, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$129.42, for a total value of C$647,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,020,572.01. Also, Senior Officer James Barry Cairns sold 1,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$146.68, for a total transaction of C$163,548.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 746 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$109,423.65. Insiders have sold 262,034 shares of company stock worth $35,985,425 in the last ninety days.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

