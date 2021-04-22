Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Covanta Holding Co. Boosted by Oppenheimer (NYSE:CVA)

Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) – Analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Covanta in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now expects that the energy company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.06. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Covanta’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on Covanta from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Covanta in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.90.

NYSE CVA opened at $13.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.85 and a beta of 1.48. Covanta has a 1-year low of $6.57 and a 1-year high of $15.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.75.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The energy company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $491.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.47 million. Covanta had a negative return on equity of 9.01% and a negative net margin of 1.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Covanta’s dividend payout ratio is presently 457.14%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVA. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Covanta by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,138 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Covanta in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Covanta in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Covanta by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,820 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Covanta by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,442 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 3,699 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy (WtE), as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy generation businesses.

