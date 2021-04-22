Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Lifted by Piper Sandler

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler analyst A. Maeder now expects that the medical research company will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.51. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.54 EPS.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS.

EW has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.09.

Shares of EW stock opened at $95.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.16. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52-week low of $66.23 and a 52-week high of $95.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.24 billion, a PE ratio of 76.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 3,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total value of $298,909.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,135 shares in the company, valued at $2,657,907. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 20,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $1,713,875.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 152,241 shares in the company, valued at $12,713,645.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 320,430 shares of company stock worth $26,913,226. 1.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,783,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,987,339,000 after buying an additional 1,181,085 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 13,581,363 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,239,027,000 after buying an additional 895,789 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,741,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $888,674,000 after buying an additional 2,365,014 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $689,483,000. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 6,832,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $623,362,000 after buying an additional 816,051 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

