Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Fulton Financial Co. Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:FULT)

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) – Investment analysts at Boenning Scattergood increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fulton Financial in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 21st. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.32. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Fulton Financial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.09. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 7.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FULT. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

FULT opened at $16.97 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Fulton Financial has a 12-month low of $8.89 and a 12-month high of $18.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is presently 40.29%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,221 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,149 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 3.9% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 42,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fulton Financial in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Fulton Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

