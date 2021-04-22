Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. Lifted by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:GNTY)

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) – Analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Guaranty Bancshares in a report released on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.67. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Guaranty Bancshares’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.20 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 20.06%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

GNTY opened at $39.38 on Thursday. Guaranty Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $19.60 and a fifty-two week high of $39.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.94 and a 200-day moving average of $31.74. The company has a market capitalization of $474.69 million, a P/E ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 0.43.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 538,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,125,000 after purchasing an additional 29,529 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 174,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 115,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 91,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 75.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 29,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 12,742 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James S. Bunch purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.80 per share, with a total value of $98,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 113,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,706,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James S. Bunch bought 2,000 shares of Guaranty Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.82 per share, with a total value of $67,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,889,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 20,222 shares of company stock worth $656,216 over the last ninety days. 29.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Guaranty Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.56%.

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

