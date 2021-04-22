Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) Increased by Analyst

Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mercantile Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.67. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Mercantile Bank’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.17 EPS.

Get Mercantile Bank alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ MBWM opened at $31.70 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.45 and a 200 day moving average of $27.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $514.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.12. Mercantile Bank has a 12-month low of $17.09 and a 12-month high of $34.47.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.13. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 23.02% and a return on equity of 9.67%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.14%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBWM. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mercantile Bank by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Mercantile Bank by 2.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mercantile Bank by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Mercantile Bank by 323.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Mercantile Bank by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares in the last quarter. 52.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mercantile Bank Company Profile

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Mercantile Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercantile Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.