Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Lifted by Analyst

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report released on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.54 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.39. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.90 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PNFP. Raymond James cut Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist increased their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $68.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.11.

Shares of PNFP stock opened at $86.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.56 and a 200-day moving average of $67.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 1-year low of $31.84 and a 1-year high of $96.52.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $315.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.96 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 22.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is currently 13.41%.

In other news, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 5,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.52, for a total value of $427,940.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 201,199 shares in the company, valued at $14,590,951.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Harold R. Carpenter sold 3,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.07, for a total value of $265,943.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 97,774 shares of company stock worth $7,929,890. Corporate insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 3.4% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. People s United Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 12,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 8.1% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

