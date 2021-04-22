Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) Decreased by Analyst

PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of PRA Health Sciences in a report released on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now forecasts that the medical research company will earn $1.21 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.23. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PRA Health Sciences’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.52 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.13 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.11 EPS.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical research company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $873.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $828.52 million. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 22.21%.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PRAH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of PRA Health Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $110.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.63.

PRAH opened at $164.06 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.97, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.24. PRA Health Sciences has a 52-week low of $85.45 and a 52-week high of $164.27.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in PRA Health Sciences in the third quarter worth approximately $3,746,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 5.0% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 101.4% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 45,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,668,000 after buying an additional 22,747 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 260.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 58,649 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,357,000 after buying an additional 42,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 129.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,411 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after buying an additional 10,957 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

PRA Health Sciences Company Profile

PRA Health Sciences, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries. It operates through Clinical Research and Data Solutions segment. The Clinical Research segment serves biopharmaceutical clients and offers outsourced clinical research and clinical trial related services.

