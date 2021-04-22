Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:PNC)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer dropped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.60 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.23. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.84 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.59 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $12.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $13.64 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on PNC. Piper Sandler lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $192.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.05.

Shares of PNC opened at $175.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $177.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.67. The PNC Financial Services Group has a twelve month low of $93.27 and a twelve month high of $184.33.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.35. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total transaction of $502,928.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,580 shares in the company, valued at $3,857,093.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total transaction of $581,260.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,804 shares in the company, valued at $2,846,361.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,295 shares of company stock worth $1,128,071 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.39%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

