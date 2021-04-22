Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Boosted by B. Riley

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Wolverine World Wide in a research note issued on Monday, April 19th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now forecasts that the textile maker will earn $0.44 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.40. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $509.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.97 million. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 3.00%.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wolverine World Wide presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.45.

Shares of NYSE WWW opened at $39.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 57.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Wolverine World Wide has a 12-month low of $15.56 and a 12-month high of $41.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.78%.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, Director Michael A. Volkema sold 6,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total transaction of $261,327.50. Also, VP Amy M. Klimek sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total transaction of $226,920.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,589 shares in the company, valued at $1,232,515.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,280 shares of company stock worth $700,420. Company insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 20.0% in the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 10,786 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 2.1% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,516 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 62.2% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,717 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the first quarter worth $305,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the first quarter worth $517,000. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

