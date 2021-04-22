Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Royal Gold, Inc. Increased by Raymond James (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) – Investment analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Royal Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.90. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Royal Gold’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.66 EPS.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 44.76%. The company had revenue of $158.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.81 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on RGLD. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Royal Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet lowered Royal Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Royal Gold in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Royal Gold from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $118.80 on Thursday. Royal Gold has a twelve month low of $99.32 and a twelve month high of $147.64. The firm has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 33.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 8.06 and a current ratio of 8.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $108.98 and a 200-day moving average of $111.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 48.58%.

In other news, VP Randy Shefman sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total transaction of $98,271.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,667.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,029,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $428,567,000 after buying an additional 123,868 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,230,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,831,000 after buying an additional 135,004 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 759,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,752,000 after buying an additional 21,178 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 707,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,275,000 after buying an additional 25,706 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,488,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

