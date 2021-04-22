Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. Issued By Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report released on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.53 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.40. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PNFP. Truist lifted their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $68.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens increased their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.11.

Shares of PNFP stock opened at $86.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 1.37. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a fifty-two week low of $31.84 and a fifty-two week high of $96.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $315.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.96 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 22.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. Institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gary L. Scott sold 1,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.04, for a total value of $154,809.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,010,062.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 5,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.52, for a total transaction of $427,940.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 201,199 shares in the company, valued at $14,590,951.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,774 shares of company stock worth $7,929,890 over the last ninety days. 2.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.41%.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

