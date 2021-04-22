Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Issued By Piper Sandler

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Travelers Companies in a report released on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now expects that the insurance provider will earn $2.97 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.23. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Travelers Companies’ FY2021 earnings at $12.00 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.54 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.63 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

Get The Travelers Companies alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TRV. Barclays boosted their target price on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on The Travelers Companies from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The Travelers Companies from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus boosted their price target on The Travelers Companies from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.25.

The Travelers Companies stock opened at $157.38 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $152.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The Travelers Companies has a 52-week low of $85.10 and a 52-week high of $161.18.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.36. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This is a positive change from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 35.42%.

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total value of $677,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 248,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,363,280.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total value of $585,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243,746 shares in the company, valued at $35,647,852.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,976 shares of company stock worth $13,945,178. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,322,232 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,852,632,000 after purchasing an additional 276,148 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,008,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,966,361,000 after acquiring an additional 784,637 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,024,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $705,271,000 after buying an additional 597,963 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 591.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,219,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $451,950,000 after buying an additional 2,754,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in The Travelers Companies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,004,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $421,694,000 after buying an additional 28,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for The Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.