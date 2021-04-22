Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) Issued By Piper Sandler

New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of New Residential Investment in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.30 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.33. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for New Residential Investment’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jonestrading reissued a “hold” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on New Residential Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on New Residential Investment from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. BTIG Research upped their price target on New Residential Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.42.

Shares of NYSE:NRZ opened at $10.41 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.66. New Residential Investment has a fifty-two week low of $4.95 and a fifty-two week high of $11.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. New Residential Investment had a positive return on equity of 14.58% and a negative net margin of 96.73%. The firm had revenue of $570.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is 36.87%.

In other news, CEO Michael Nierenberg bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.10 per share, with a total value of $1,010,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,605,982.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in New Residential Investment by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,382,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580,408 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of New Residential Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,389,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,276,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,573,000 after acquiring an additional 74,258 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 2,431,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,172,000 after acquiring an additional 543,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,294,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,803,000 after acquiring an additional 737,227 shares in the last quarter. 46.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

