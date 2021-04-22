Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for IQVIA Holdings Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:IQV)

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for IQVIA in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings of $1.87 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.83.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 1.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on IQVIA from $179.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on IQVIA from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Truist boosted their price target on IQVIA from $197.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $208.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.75.

IQV opened at $219.00 on Thursday. IQVIA has a 12-month low of $122.22 and a 12-month high of $220.55. The stock has a market cap of $42.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 240.66, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $196.42 and a 200-day moving average of $181.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in IQVIA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

