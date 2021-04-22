Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Netflix, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) – Analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Netflix in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 21st. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now anticipates that the Internet television network will post earnings per share of $2.35 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.55. Wedbush currently has a “Underperform” rating and a $342.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Netflix’s Q1 2022 earnings at $2.94 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.14 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.03 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.13 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $12.24 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $3.35 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $634.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $510.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Netflix from $605.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $583.29.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $508.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $528.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $521.08. Netflix has a 52 week low of $393.60 and a 52 week high of $593.29. The stock has a market cap of $225.39 billion, a PE ratio of 82.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total value of $1,979,206.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total value of $534,657.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NFLX. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 411.1% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

